Florida COVID update for Wednesday: 7,128 cases, 129 deaths, lower positivity rate

Florida’s Department of Health on Wednesday announced 7,128 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 129 new deaths, 127 of whom were residents.

The state has now recorded a known total of 1,885,661 cases and 30,878 total deaths. Of those deaths, 30,340 are residents and 538 are non-residents.

On Wednesday, the state reported the results of 118,244 residents tested on Tuesday. The state’s percent positivity for first-time testers decreased from 6.50% to 5.99%.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,064 new cases and 15 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 405,563 cases and 5,353 deaths. Percent positivity decreased from 6.01% to 5.61%.

▪ Broward County added 903 cases and nine deaths, moving its totals to 191,968 cases and 2,361 deaths. Percent positivity decreased from 7.28% to 6.8%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 702 new cases and 14 deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 118,853 cases and 2,428 deaths. Percent positivity increased from 6.48% to 7.02%.

▪ Monroe County added 26 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 5,747 cases and 46 deaths. Percent positivity decreased from 6.29% to 4.74%.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next action in dealing with the pandemic.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the agency said there were 4,128 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 692; Broward, 582; Palm Beach, 316; and Monroe, 3, the agency said.

