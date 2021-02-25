Coronavirus

Florida COVID update for Thursday: 140 deaths and more than 6,600 cases

Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday announced 6,640 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 140 new deaths. Of those who died, 138 were residents.

The state has now recorded a known total of 1,892,301 cases and 31,018 total deaths. Among those who died, 30,478 were residents and 540 were non-residents.

More than 1.4 million Floridians have completed the two-dose vaccination series of either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, and more than 1.2 million have received the first dose.

Listen to today's top stories from the Miami Herald:

COVID-19 in South Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 1,424 new cases and 16 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 406,987 cases and 5,369 deaths.

Broward County added 770 cases and four deaths, moving its totals to 192,738 cases and 2,365 deaths.

Palm Beach County reported 520 new cases and 15 deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 119,373 cases and 2,443 deaths.

Monroe County added 24 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 5,771 cases and 46 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.

Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service