Florida COVID update for Thursday: 140 deaths and more than 6,600 cases

Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday announced 6,640 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 140 new deaths. Of those who died, 138 were residents.

The state has now recorded a known total of 1,892,301 cases and 31,018 total deaths. Among those who died, 30,478 were residents and 540 were non-residents.

More than 1.4 million Floridians have completed the two-dose vaccination series of either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, and more than 1.2 million have received the first dose.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,424 new cases and 16 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 406,987 cases and 5,369 deaths.

▪ Broward County added 770 cases and four deaths, moving its totals to 192,738 cases and 2,365 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 520 new cases and 15 deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 119,373 cases and 2,443 deaths.

▪ Monroe County added 24 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 5,771 cases and 46 deaths.

