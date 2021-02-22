New Broward vaccine site for seniors mistakenly opens appointments to others

The city of Miramar is redirecting a “handful” of healthcare workers to other COVID-19 vaccination sites after it mistakenly booked them for an appointment at its new drive-thru site, which opened Monday and is only for seniors 65 and older, an assistant city manager said.

City leaders realized the mistake Monday morning after seeking clarity from the state health department on what type of healthcare workers are eligible for the vaccine at the site, said Assistant City Manager Shaun Gayle, who also serves as the city’s spokeswoman. The change comes after the Miami Herald asked for clarity on who was eligible under the term “healthcare professionals.”

Under Florida’s guidelines, seniors 65 and older and healthcare workers with direct patient contact are eligible to get the vaccine. Some sites, however, cater to only specific populations such as frontline healthcare workers.

In Miramar’s case, the city was authorized to open a drive-thru vaccination site Monday at Vizcaya Park, 14200 SW 55th St., but only for seniors 65 and older who live in Florida, Gayle said. Registration for the site was announced Friday afternoon on the city’s website, social media and in Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam’s newsletter. Appointments were advertised as also being open to “healthcare professionals.”

Gayle told the Miami Herald in a phone interview Monday that the scheduling was just a “simple mistake” and that she was told “only a handful” of people were affected. She said those slots were quickly filled up by eligible seniors on the city’s wait list.

Who can get a COVID vaccine at Vizcaya Park in Miramar? What to expect?

Mayor Messam said the Vizcaya Park vaccination site would be able to provide “hundreds of vaccinations to our most vulnerable residents.”

The city received enough doses to schedule 500 appointments within the next two weeks, Gayle said. The site will be administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which requires two doses, 21 days apart.

Gayle describes the site as a “ closed pod” that would make doses more readily available to seniors who live within the city’s boundaries or are members of the city’s two senior centers. However, she said any senior 65 and older who lives in Florida is eligible to apply for an appointment.

Seniors 65 and older who are members of the city’s Southcentral/Southeast Focal Point Senior Center also received a few additional perks. Gayle said the city had previously created a list of members who were interested in the vaccine and had been offering transportation to other vaccination sites in the county to help them get vaccinated.

Now with vaccines at Vizcaya Park, the city contacted senior center members to see if they still wanted a dose to help them book a slot and, if needed, offer a free ride to the site. Membership to the senior centers is free, and you don’t have to live in the city to be a member.

Anyone who gets their first dose at the site will receive a vaccination card that shows the date they need to return to the site for their second dose, Gayle said.

Anyone interested can check for appointment availability by calling 954-602-HELP (4357) or online at Miramarfl.gov/Vaccine.

Based on the online portal Monday morning, appointments are full for the next two weeks at the city-managed site. Gayle said that because of supply constraints, the city isn’t sure when it will get more doses. After going on a wait list, people will be notified when slots are available.

Once appointments become available, if you opt to schedule a slot online, you’ll need to provide name, date of birth, address and phone number. The scheduling system also gives you the option to opt-in for text message alerts and asks if you need the first or second dose of the vaccine. Remember, under Florida’s guidelines, proof of state residency like a driver’s license or state-issued ID card will be required at the site.

Other sites

Vizcaya Park is the newest vaccination site to open in Broward County. To check for vaccine availability at other sites, visit https://myvaccine.fl.gov/.