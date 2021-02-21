Florida COVID update Sunday: 4,965 new cases, the second day under 100 deaths in 2021

The state of Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 4,965 new cases and 95 total deaths Sunday, the second day under 100 deaths in 2021.

Of the 95 deaths, 93 were Florida residents.

For the novel coronavirus pandemic, Florida has had 1,868,772 total cases, 29,906 resident deaths and 30,434 total deaths.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,128 more people who tested positive and 10 more COVID-19 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 402,265 cases and 5,290 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported another 708 cases and 16 deaths, moving its totals to 189,833 cases and 2,340 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 328 new cases (117,559 for the pandemic) and zero deaths (2,394).

▪ Monroe County reported 13 new cases and zero deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 5,688 cases and 44 deaths.

Current hospitalizations

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next action in dealing with the pandemic. On the state level, this has been steadily falling over the last month.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

As of 12:31 p.m Sunday, the agency said there were 4,156 people hospitalized, a 57-person drop from 3:45 p.m. Monday and a huge plunge of 531 from last Sunday. South Florida’s counties generally saw little change from Saturday: Miami-Dade up eight to 690; Broward, up 12 to 573; Palm Beach, up 13 to 322; and Monroe, down one hospitalization to three.