Need a second vaccination dose? There’s a new way to schedule at two Miami-area sites

There’s a new scheduling process for second-dose appointments at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and Marlins Park in Miami.

Seniors 65 and older and eligible healthcare workers can schedule their second-dose appointment the same day they receive their first dose, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, which is tasked with the state’s vaccine distribution.

The on-site scheduling system has been in the works since the state-run sites opened and will help streamline the appointment process, the division said.

Previously, anyone who’d received their first dose at Hard Rock and had not received a call about their second dose could return for the next dose if it’d been at least 21 days since their first shot.

At Marlins Park, the previous policy was that you would need to wait for someone from the state to contact you about scheduling your second dose.

Anyone who has a second-dose appointment at Hard Rock and Marlins Park will still be required to show proof of Florida residency with a state-issued photo ID, such as a driver’s license, and a vaccination card.