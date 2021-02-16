Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 6,297 new cases and 225 total deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday reported 6,297 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 after two Presidents’ Day Weekend case totals that were the lowest in months.

Also reported were 225 deaths, 220 of which were Florida residents.

For the novel coronavirus pandemic, Florida has had 1,837,285 total cases, 29,154 resident deaths and 29,659 total deaths.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,336 more people who tested positive and 22 more COVID-19 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 395,828 cases and 5,207 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported another 753 cases and nine deaths, moving its totals to 186,063 cases and 2,275 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 345 new cases (115,145 for the pandemic) and six deaths (2,355).

▪ Monroe County reported seven new cases and two deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 5,600 cases and 44 deaths.

Current hospitalizations

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next action in dealing with the pandemic. On the state level, this has been steadily falling over the last month.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

As of 12:46 p.m. Monday, the ACHA said there were 4,647 people currently hospitalized, a 29-person drop from 12:17 Monday. For the third consecutive day, South Florida’s counties generally saw little change: Miami-Dade up six to 738; Broward, down three to 611; Palm Beach, up 14 to 352; and Monroe, down one to five.