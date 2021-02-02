Mobile COVID testing will continue at Miami-Dade schools. Here are the new dates

The UHealth Pediatric Mobile Clinic bus, where free COVID-19 tests will be given. The University of Miami Health System

Are you looking for a place to get your child tested for COVID-19?

You may not have to look further than their school.

Miami-Dade Public Schools and University of Miami Health System announced additional dates for mobile testing in school parking lots.

Last month, the school system and health system expanded testing for children by having the Health System’s Pediatric Mobile Unit visit various schools across the county.

The new schedule began Tuesday, with a visit at Homestead Senior High School, 2351 SE 12th Ave. There will also be March dates, but those have not been released yet.

The testing is from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. While people are encouraged to make appointments, appointments are encouraged. Children need to be accompanied by an adult, but identification is not required. Appointments can be made by calling 305-243-2059.

Here are the new dates:

▪ Feb. 3: North Miami Beach Senior High, 1247 NE 167th St.

▪ Feb. 4: American Senior High, 18350 NW 67th Ave.

▪ Feb. 8: Miami Sunset Senior High, 13125 SW 72nd St.

▪ Feb. 9: iTech@ Thomas A. Edison Educational Center, 6101 NW Second Ave.

▪ Feb. 10: Coral Reef Senior High, 10101 SW 152nd St.

▪ Feb. 11: J.C. Bermudez Doral Senior High, 5005 NW 112th Ave.

▪ Feb. 12: Homestead Senior High, 2351 SE 12th Ave.

▪ Feb. 15 (From 9 a.m. to noon): North Miami Beach Senior High, 1247 NE 167th St.

▪ Feb. 16: American Senior High, 18350 NW 67th Ave.

▪ Feb. 17: Miami Sunset Senior High, 13125 SW 72nd St.

▪ Feb. 18: iTech@ Thomas A. Edison Educational Center, 6101 NW Second Ave.

▪ Feb. 19: Coral Reef Senior High, 10101 SW 152nd St.

▪ Feb. 22: J.C. Bermudez Doral Senior High, 5005 NW 112th Ave.

▪ Feb. 23: Homestead Senior High, 2351 SE 12th Ave.

▪ Feb. 24: North Miami Beach Senior High, 1247 NE 167th St.

▪ Feb. 25: American Senior High, 18350 NW 67th Ave.

▪ Feb. 26: Miami Sunset Senior High, 13125 SW 72nd St.