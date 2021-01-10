Mobile COVID testing is coming to Miami-Dade schools. Here’s where and when kids can go

In an effort to expand coronavirus testing for children, Miami-Dade County Public Schools and the University of Miami Health System have teamed up to offer free tests in schools across the county.

The partnership started Friday at Coral Reef Senior High School, the first on a month-long tour for the health system’s Pediatric Mobile Unit.

Parents can take their children, ages 4 to 18, to selected schools through January to get tested from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Identification is not required, but parents must accompany the child. Health officials are encouraging appointments by calling 305-243-2059, but walk-ins are welcome.

Here are the future testing sites and when they will be open. The mobile unit will be stationed in the parking lots of the schools.

▪ Jan. 8: Coral Reef Senior High, 10101 SW 152nd St.

▪ Jan. 11: J.C. Bermudez Doral Senior High, 5005 NW 112th Ave.

▪ Jan. 12: Homestead Senior High, 2351 SE 12th Ave.

▪ Jan. 13: North Miami Beach Senior High, 1247 NE 167th St.

▪ Jan. 14: American Senior High, 18350 NW 67th Ave.

▪ Jan. 15: Miami Sunset Senior High, 13125 SW 72nd St.

▪ Jan. 19: iTech@ Thomas A. Edison Educational Center, 6101 NW Second Ave.

▪ Jan. 20: Coral Reef Senior High, 10101 SW 152nd St.

▪ Jan. 21: J.C. Bermudez Doral Senior High, 5005 NW 112th Ave.

▪ Jan. 22: Homestead Senior High, 2351 SE 12th Ave.

▪ Jan. 25: North Miami Beach Senior High, 1247 NE 167th St.

▪ Jan. 26: American Senior High, 18350 NW 67th Ave.

▪ Jan. 27: Miami Sunset Senior High, 13125 SW 72nd St.

▪ Jan. 28: iTech@ Thomas A. Edison Educational Center, 6101 NW Second Ave.

▪ Jan. 29: Coral Reef Senior High, 10101 SW 152nd St.

The testing initiative will continue into February but dates and locations have not yet been announced.