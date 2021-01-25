Florida adds 8,720 new COVID cases as the death toll continues to rise

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday confirmed 8,720 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 1,658,169. Also, 153 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 25,446.

Three new non-resident deaths announced. On Monday, the cumulative non-resident toll was 403.

According to the state’s Sunday COVID-19 vaccine report, 1,224,188 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida and 155,314 people have completed the series of two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Of those who completed the two-dose vaccination, 23,514 were Miami-Dade residents, 17,547 were Broward residents and 323 were Monroe residents.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 2,030 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 360,831 confirmed cases and 4,747 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 967 additional confirmed cases of the disease and 11 new deaths. The county has a known total of 167,025 cases and 2,045 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 601 additional confirmed cases and 25 new deaths. The county now has 102,968 confirmed cases and 2,123 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 26 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 5,184 cases and 39 deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

One of the tools that officials rely on to determine whether the coronavirus situation is improving in the state is hospitalization data. Unlike testing, which might be limited or takes days to report results, hospitalizations can help give officials a real-time snapshot of how many people are severely ill with COVID-19.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, there were 6,898 COVID-19 patients admitted into hospitals throughout the state, according to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration dashboard. This is near mid-August levels, when more than 7,000 COVID-19 patients were admitted into hospitals throughout the state.

Of Monday’s hospitalizations, 969 were in Miami-Dade, 635 in Broward, 462 in Palm Beach and nine in Monroe, according to the agency.

This breaking news article will be updated.