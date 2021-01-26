Coronavirus

Florida reports 9,594 COVID cases as more than 200 deaths push toll past 25,600

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed 9,594 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 1,667,763 Also, 227 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 25,673.

Four new non-resident deaths were also announced, bringing the cumulative non-resident toll to 407.

According to the state’s Monday COVID-19 vaccine report, 1,249,439 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida and 157,972 people have completed the series of two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Of those who completed the two-dose vaccination, 23,768 were Miami-Dade residents, 17,750 were Broward residents and 323 were Monroe residents.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 1,770 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 362,601 confirmed cases and 4,759 deaths.

Broward County reported 975 additional confirmed cases of the disease and five new deaths. The county has a known total of 168,000 cases and 2,050 deaths.

Palm Beach County saw 527 additional confirmed cases and two new deaths. The county now has 103,495 confirmed cases and 2,125 deaths.

Monroe County confirmed 15 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 5,199 cases and 39 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.

