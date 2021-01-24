Florida reports 9,535 new COVID cases and more than 155,000 people fully vaccinated

The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 9,535 new confirmed cases Sunday along with 132 total deaths, 129 of which were residents.

Looking at it one way, it’s the fewest new COVID cases reported since Monday and the fewest total deaths reported since Jan. 10. Also, true, however — Monday was a holiday at the end of a three-day weekend and Jan. 10 also was a Sunday, when lower data collection and entry usually has resulted in lower numbers.

For the novel coronavirus pandemic, Florida has had 1,649,449 total cases, 25,293 resident deaths and 25,693 total deaths.

The state’s positive test rates this week ranged from Friday’s 6.55% on the week’s heaviest testing day to Thursday’s 12.39%. Saturday’s was 8.25%.

As for vaccinations, 155,314 people have received both vaccine shots required from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and 1,224,188 have received just the first shot.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and vaccinations in South Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 1,763 more people who tested positive and 27 more COVID-19 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 358,801 cases and 4,730 deaths. The state reported 151 people completed their vaccinations Saturday, meaning 23,514 in Miami-Dade have received both vaccination shots.

▪ Broward County reported another 1,007 cases and six deaths, moving its totals to 166,058 cases and 2,034 deaths. Another 165 people completed their vaccinations Saturday, putting Broward’s completed vaccine total at 17,547.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 536 new cases (102,367 for the pandemic) and five deaths (2,098). After 56 people completed their vaccine treatment Saturday, 7,313 in Palm Beach County have received both shots.

▪ Monroe County reported 23 new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 5,158 cases and 39 deaths. No one completed their vaccine shot treatment Saturday. Overall, 323 have done so.

Current hospitalizations

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next action in dealing with the pandemic. On the state level, this has been steadily falling over the last month.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

As of 1:16 p.m. Sunday, the AHCA said there were 6,726 people currently hospitalized, up 15 from 7:16 p.m. Saturday, but a plummet dive of 595 from a week ago. Compared to Saturday, Miami-Dade was down 16 to 943; Broward was down one to 605; Palm Beach was up 15 to 454; and Monroe remained the same, eight.