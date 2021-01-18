Florida reports fewest new COVID-19 cases of 2021, Miami-Dade fewest since Jan. 3

The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 8,002 new cases, the lowest single-day number of the year.

The state’s first day of under 10,000 new cases in 2021 also was Miami-Dade’s first day since Jan. 3 reporting under 2,000 new cases and Broward’s second day under 1,000 of 2021.

COVID deaths in Florida, however, remained in the triple digits with 137 resident deaths and 142 total deaths. The last day total deaths were under 100 was the 99 deaths of Dec. 28, the Monday after a three-day Christmas weekend.

For the novel coronavirus pandemic, Florida has had 1,579,281 cases, 24,274 resident deaths and 24,657 people dying overall.

As for vaccinations, the state reported that 938,537 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 shot and 93,258 have received both doses.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 1,844 more people who tested positive and 22 more COVID-19 deaths as of Monday, putting its pandemic totals at 346,090 cases and 4,617 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported another 908 cases and 14 deaths, moving its totals to 159,670 cases and 1,983 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 525 new cases (98,067 for the pandemic) and one death (2,037).

▪ Monroe County reported 19 new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 4,960 cases and 37 deaths.

Current hospitalizations

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next action in dealing with the pandemic. On the state level, this has been steadily falling over the last month.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

As of 12:31 p.m. Monday, the AHCA said there were 7,448 people currently hospitalized statewide, a jump of 127 from 12:31 p.m. Sunday. But much of that change happened outside South Florida. Compared to Sunday, Miami-Dade and Monroe stayed the same at 1,088 and four, respectively; Broward was down 13 to 624; and Palm Beach was down one to 426 hospitalizations.