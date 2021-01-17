Miami-Dade and Broward have nearly a third of Florida’s 11,093 new COVID cases, 135 deaths

The state of Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 11,093 new cases and 135 total new deaths Sunday.

The case count was the lowest single day total since 10,603 on Jan. 3, also a Sunday and accompanied a skid in statewide current hospitalizations. The number of deaths, however, continued a month-long trend of total deaths in the triple digits.

Miami-Dade and Broward added just under one third of the new cases and a tick more than one third of the new deaths.

For the novel coronavirus pandemic, Florida has had 1,571,279 cases, 24,137 resident deaths and 24,515 total deaths.

As for vaccinations, the state’s reporting that 915,897 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 shot and 91,819 have received both doses.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 2,404 more people who tested positive and 34 more COVID-19 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 344,246 cases and 4,595 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported another 1,172 cases and 12 deaths, moving its totals to 158,762 cases and 1,969 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 799 new cases (97,542 for the pandemic) and three deaths (2,036).

▪ Monroe County reported 24 new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 4,941 cases and 37 deaths.

Current hospitalizations

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next action in dealing with the pandemic. On the state level, this has been steadily falling over the last month.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

As of 12:31 p.m. Sunday, the AHCA said there were 7,321 people currently hospitalized, a bunny slide of 21 from 5 p.m. Saturday and a full drop of over 100 from a week ago. Compared to Saturday, Miami-Dade was up 64 to 1,088; Broward was down six to 637; Palm Beach was up four to 427; and Monroe added one to four..