Miami-Dade hits 4,500 COVID deaths, and Florida adds 13,720 new cases as positivity dips

Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 13,720 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 1,531,720. Also, 217 new resident deaths were announced, bringing the state’s resident death toll from the novel coronavirus to 23,613.

No new non-resident deaths were announced, leaving the non-resident toll at 363. The Sunshine State has the fourth-highest death toll in the country, after New York, Texas, and California, according to the New York Times database of U.S. cases.

According to the state’s Thursday COVID-19 vaccine report, 774,468 people have been vaccinated in Florida — with 72,087 people completing the series of two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 2,532 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county has now had 336,749 confirmed cases and 4,500 deaths. The percent positivity for new cases decreased from 9.22% to 8.96%.

▪ Broward County reported 1,351 additional confirmed cases and two new deaths. The county’s known total is now at 155,066 cases and 1,945 deaths. The percent positivity for new cases decreased from 9.22% to 7.54%.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 878 additional confirmed cases and 26 new deaths. The county has 94,872 confirmed cases and 2,009 deaths. The percent positivity for new cases decreased from 9.66% to 6.26%

▪ Monroe County confirmed 32 additional cases and one new death. The county has a known total of 4,819 cases and 37 deaths. The percent positivity for new cases decreased from 10.14% to 7.31%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

One of the tools that officials rely on to determine whether the coronavirus situation is improving in the state is hospitalization data. Unlike testing, which might be limited or takes days to report results, hospitalizations can help give officials a real-time snapshot of how many people are severely ill with COVID-19.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, there were 7,781 COVID-19 patients admitted into hospitals throughout the state, according to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration dashboard. This number is at August levels, when more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients were admitted into hospitals throughout the state.

Of Thursday’s hospitalizations, 1,078 were in Miami-Dade, 643 in Broward, 422 in Palm Beach and four in Monroe, according to the agency.

The state has had a total of 67,036 Florida residents hospitalized for COVID-19-related complications, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

COVID-19 Testing in Florida

Testing in Florida has seen steady growth since the COVID-19 crisis began.

Testing, like hospitalizations, helps officials determine the virus’ progress and plays a role in deciding whether it is safe to lift stay-at-home orders and loosen restrictions.

Epidemiologists use the testing data to create a positivity rate. The rate helps them determine if a rise in cases is because of an increase in testing or whether there’s increased transmission of the virus in the community.

On Thursday, Florida’s Department of Health reported the results of 156,334 people tested on Wednesday. The positivity rate of new cases (people who tested positive for the first time) decreased from 10.14% to 8.61%.