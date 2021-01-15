Florida sees nearly 75,000 more people vaccinated as 16,347 new COVID cases reported

Florida’s Department of Health on Friday confirmed 16,347 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 1,548,067. Also, 186 new resident deaths were announced, bringing the state’s resident death toll from the novel coronavirus to 23,799.

There were seven new non-resident deaths, raising the non-resident toll to 370. The Sunshine State has the fourth-highest death toll in the country, after New York, Texas, and California, according to the New York Times database of U.S. cases.

According to the state’s Friday COVID-19 vaccine report, 849,317 people have been vaccinated in Florida, an increase of 74,849 people from Thursday — with 79,552 people completing the series of two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 2,685 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county has now had 339,434 confirmed cases and 4,528 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 1,386 additional confirmed cases and 10 new deaths. The county’s known total is now at 156,452 cases and 1,955 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 1,213 additional confirmed cases and nine new deaths. The county has 96,085 confirmed cases and 2,018 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 65 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 4,819 cases and 37 deaths.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.