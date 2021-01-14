Zoo Miami is now a vaccine site. Here’s how you can get a COVID shot there

Zoo Miami’s parking lot is turning into a COVID-19 vaccination site Friday, and its first patients will be those who booked appointments through Miami-Dade County’s online portal earlier this week.

The county-run drive-thru vaccination site at 12400 SW 152nd St. on the southern edge of West Kendall is for seniors 65 and older and frontline healthcare workers. Appointments are required but you won’t be able to get one yet.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins told the Miami Herald Monday evening that the vaccination site would first be catering to those who managed to get appointments through Miami-Dade County’s online portal on Monday.

The county’s vaccination website miamidade.gov/vaccine schedules appointments for various vaccination sites including Tropical Park and Zoo Miami. All slots are full for now. More are expected to be added in the coming days.

The website also lists other places people can look to for appointments, including select hospitals and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade County has COVID-19 vaccines. Which one do they have?

Miami-Dade County sites are using the two vaccines that are approved in the United States for emergency use during the pandemic —Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. The one you are given will depend on availability. Both require two doses, several weeks apart.

If you get vaccinated at Zoo Miami or another county-run site, expect to receive an email to schedule your second appointment about a week before the date listed on the vaccination card you’re given after receiving the first injection. You will need to show that card to get your second injection.

And for anyone wondering, yes, you can pay zoo admission and go see the animals after getting your shot. Zoo Miami is open at limited capacity, just make sure you wear a mask at all times.