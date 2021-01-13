Need a COVID-19 vaccine? Memorial Healthcare System is accepting appointments again

Memorial Healthcare System announced Wednesday morning that there are COVID-19 vaccine appointment slots available again.

Appointments for the first dose of Moderna’s version of the vaccine can be made at the MyChart portal, https://mychart.mhs.net, for all people 65 and over even if you’re not a current Memorial patient. Or, you can call 954-276-4340.

The number of slots open was stated only as “while supplies last.”

Memorial’s vaccine locations are the Memorial Regional Conference Center, 3501 Johnson St. in Hollywood, noon to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and Memorial Specialty Pharmacy, 9581 Premier Pkwy. in Miramar, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.