Florida reports more than 15,000 new COVID cases as positivity rate remains above 10%

On Saturday, Florida reported 15,445 new COVID-19 cases, breaking a two-day streak in which numbers topped 19,000, including a record single-day count of 19,816 on Thursday.

Saturday’s report by the Florida Department of Health brought the state’s known total of novel coronavirus cases to 1,464,697, the third-highest in the country, after California and Texas, according to the New York Times database of U.S. cases.

Also, 138 new resident deaths were announced, bringing the state’s resident death toll to 22,804. The health department announced one new non-resident death, raising the non-resident death toll to 346.

The total COVID deaths recorded in the state as of Saturday were 22,804, the fourth-highest in the country, after New York, Texas and California, according to the Times database.

According to the state’s COVID vaccine report, 514,300 people have been vaccinated in Florida through Friday — with 35,857 people completing the series of two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 2,705 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 33 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county has a total of 324,260 confirmed cases and 4,365 deaths, the most in the state. Percent positivity for new cases decreased from 10.20% to 9.39%.

▪ Broward County reported 1,224 additional confirmed cases and 12 new deaths. The county has a known total of 149,168 cases and 1,915 deaths. Percent positivity for new cases decreased from 9.81% to 9.36%.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 991 additional confirmed cases and 12 new deaths. The county now has 91,049 confirmed cases and 1,955 deaths. Percent positivity for new cases decreased from 9.76% to 9.61%

▪ Monroe County confirmed 52 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 4,635 cases and 36 deaths. Percent positivity for new cases increased from 8.35% to 9.53%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

One of the tools that officials rely on to determine whether the coronavirus situation is improving in the state is hospitalization data. Unlike testing, which might be limited or takes days to report results, hospitalizations can help give officials a real-time snapshot of how many people are severely ill with COVID-19.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Previously, the state was providing only the total number of hospitalizations in its statewide and county-level data. Miami-Dade was an exception, with hospitals self-reporting a number of key metrics, including hospitalizations, to the county, which has made this data public for several months.

As of 8:30 a.m. Saturday, there were 7,380 COVID-19 patients admitted into hospitals throughout the state, according to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration dashboard. This number is at mid-August levels, when more than 7,000 COVID-19 patients were admitted daily into hospitals throughout the state.

Of Saturday’s hospitalizations, 1,053 were in Miami-Dade, 602 in Broward, 423 in Palm Beach and three in Monroe, according to the agency.

The state has had a total of 65,063 Florida residents hospitalized for COVID-19-related complications, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

COVID-19 Testing in Florida

Testing in Florida has seen steady growth since the COVID-19 crisis began.

Testing, like hospitalizations, helps officials determine the virus’ progress and plays a role in deciding whether it is safe to lift stay-at-home orders and loosen restrictions.

Epidemiologists use the testing data to create a positivity rate. The rate helps them determine if a rise in cases is because of an increase in testing or whether there’s increased transmission of the virus in the community.

On Saturday, Florida’s Department of Health reported the results of 140,344 people tested on Friday. The positivity rate of new cases (people who tested positive for the first time) decreased from 11.43% to 10.77%