Nearly half of new COVID variant cases in the US are in FL. Experts warn of surge

The mutated and likely more contagious strain of the novel coronavirus detected in Martin County last week is growing in Florida, with 22 cases now in the state, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That’s about 42% of the 52 known cases known to the CDC in the United States, and experts say the new strain is likely to continue to spread as COVID cases rise across the state and in South Florida.

“We know it’s here now. Even though it’s Martin County, we have to assume it’s in Miami-Dade as well,” said Mary Jo Trepka, an infectious disease epidemiologist and professor at Florida International University.

The variant, known as B.1.1.7., caught the attention of scientists in early December based on a surge in cases in Southeast England. It’s not clear whether the new strain originated in England. It’s possible it was first detected there because the U.K.’s efforts to analyze cases are relatively advanced. It’s since been since been detected in at least 40 other countries, including the United States.

Last Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported that it “had evidence” of Florida’s first identified case: a Martin County man in his 20s with no recent history of travel.

The state Department of Health has not offered any new information about cases outside the one in Martin County. The department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A variant is detected by “genomic sequencing,” or studying the virus as it changes. A person with the new strain of the virus would still test positive to most COVID-19 tests. It’s only after studying the sample that an expert can determine whether it’s a variant of SARS-CoV-2.

What we know

The new strain found in Florida carries at least 22 “spike protein” mutations. The spike protein is what enables the virus to enter and infect cells. Studies out of the U.K. have suggested that the variant could be up to 70% more transmissible.

Though the variant hasn’t been shown to be more severe, more spread will almost certainly cause more strain on the healthcare system, said Dr. Tim Schacker, an infectious disease specialist and vice dean of research at the University of Minnesota’s medical school.

“With more people spreading it .. it’s what’s causing the real concern that public health officials are expressing right now over this new variant,” he said.

Other experts like Mary Petrone, a researcher at the Yale School of Public Health, noted that since the U.S. has struggled from the beginning to get control of the COVID-19 epidemic, this new variant “could exacerbate the issue.”

“I think the top concern is that the new variant B.1.1.7 will fuel even larger surges in cases across the [U.S.],” she wrote in an email.

Is Florida doing enough?

Some experts argue that Florida hasn’t done enough sequencing to determine whether it is spreading in the state. As of last week, the department of health had studied nearly 3,000 samples of the virus, while the United Kingdom has sequenced at least 125,000 samples. Other states have been doing their own sequencing. In the U.S., about 51,000 samples have been sequenced.

Grovall said the U.S. as a whole isn’t doing enough sequencing and is lagging compared to other developed nations. This is worrisome, she said, because the U.S. may be missing other potentially dangerous variants.

“We have plenty of scientists here with the capability of sequencing and analyzing what’s going on out there,” she said. “We need to do what we failed to do at the beginning of the pandemic, in terms of contact tracing, and try to track it down so that it doesn’t become the dominant strain.”

She added that with limited resources, she’s doubtful it’ll happen.

The CDC hopes to more than double the number of samples sequenced over the next two weeks from 3,000 samples a week to about 6,000, according to a CNN report.

Dr. Eric Topol, head of Scripps Research Translational Institute in California, echoed Gronvall’s point that the U.S. is behind. He said sequencing is resource intensive. He wrote in an email that while the variant is at “a very low rate now,” but there will be an “exponential increase” in coming weeks.

However, he added that many of the chemical compounds used to test for the coronavirus will detect the variant anyway. At Yale, public health researchers are already developing a specific screening test to detect the B.1.1.7. variant without using sequencing.

Trepka said that Florida certainly has the capacity to do more sequencing, but that won’t change the preventative measures that need to be taken in order to stop the spread of the virus.

“We just need to act right now as if it’s already all over Florida, and we just have to keep drumming the message on... that we should be stepping up our prevention,” she said.

Rise in cases is the ‘perfect storm’

Trepka said it wouldn’t be surprising if cases of the new strain increase rapidly in the wake of holiday gatherings.

The state has seen record-breaking new case numbers over the last couple of weeks. On Thursday, the Florida Department of Health added 19,816. The previous single-day record had been the day before.

Over the last two weeks, Miami-Dade has added around 105 additional cases daily, according to a Herald analysis of the data.

“That is worrisome because it’s likely more people are going to end up in the hospitals,” she said. Trepka called the latest trends “only the beginning.”

According to the latest numbers from Miami-Dade County, there are almost 1,200 individuals in the hospital with COVID-19, 216 of them in intensive care units.

Experts are concerned that in four to six weeks, the new variant could become the dominant strain in the U.S. Topol said. Some studies suggest that 60% of COVID cases being identified in London are B.1.1.7. variants. But with the lack of sequencing being done in the U.S., some fear public health officials may not even know if it happens.

Dr. Rachel West, an expert on emerging infectious diseases at Johns Hopkins, said that the small number of cases discovered so far in the U.S. is likely due to little sequencing.

“It definitely doesn’t seem that there are that many cases right now but that’s also because we just aren’t sequencing enough,” she said.