Did you have trouble getting the COVID vaccine or scheduling an appointment? Tell us

Respiratory Therapist Elizabeth Plasencia receives the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. mocner@miamiherald.com

South Florida has already begun dolling out COVID-19 vaccines to seniors over the age of 65, and distribution has been off to a rocky start, to say the least.

Jackson Health System in Miami-Dade opened its new online portal for seniors to schedule appointments hours earlier than scheduled on Tuesday, and slots filled up within just a few minutes, leaving many folks frustrated. And last week, there was confusion between the state and Broward Health about whether you could get vaccinated with a residency outside the county.

As we continue to cover South Florida’s COVID vaccine distribution, we want to hear from folks who’ve faced similar issues when trying to get vaccinated.

