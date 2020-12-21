Miami-Dade continues streak of over 2K COVID Cases. State adds 11,015 cases

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday confirmed 11,015 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 1,212,581. Also, 112 new resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident toll to 20,680.

There were three new non-resident deaths, pushing the non-resident toll to 296.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 2,297 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 31 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 276,414 confirmed cases and 4,097 deaths, making Miami-Dade the fourth-highest county in the country in COVID-19 cases, after Los Angeles, Cook (Chicago) and Maricopa (Phoenix) counties, according to Johns Hopkins national COVID-19 database. Percent positivity for new cases increased from 8.28% to 8.43%.

▪ Broward County reported 917 additional confirmed cases and eight new deaths. The county’s known total is now at 128,157 cases and 1,784 deaths. Percent positivity for new cases decreased from 6.89% to 6.52%.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 639 additional confirmed cases and 16 new deaths. The county has 77,241 confirmed cases and 1,835 deaths. Percent positivity for new cases increased from 6.68% to 6.84%.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 30 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 4,040 cases and 33 deaths. Percent positivity for new cases increased from 2.71% to 4.87%.

This breaking news article will be updated.