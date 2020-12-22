Florida confirms 10,434 coronavirus cases, and 74 resident deaths push toll past 20,700

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed 10,434 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 1,223,015. Also, 74 new resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident toll to 20,754.

Two new non-resident deaths were also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 298.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 2,325 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s known total to 278,739, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county’s death toll was reduced by two, bringing the toll to 4,095. It is still unclear what caused the death toll reduction.

▪ Broward County reported 806 additional confirmed cases and eight new deaths. The county’s known total is now at 128,963 cases and 1,792 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 502 additional confirmed cases and no new deaths. The county has 77,743 confirmed cases and 1,835 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 12 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 4,052 cases and 33 deaths.

