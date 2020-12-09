Florida adds 9,592 new COVID-19 cases and 84 deaths as the state’s positivity goes up

Florida’s Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed 9,592 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 1,083,362. That’s the most new cases since Saturday when more than 10,000 new cases were added. Also, 84 new resident deaths were announced, bringing the statewide resident toll to 19,462.

Five new non-resident deaths were also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 254.

Florida’s total case count is the third highest in the country, after California and Texas, according to the New York Times database of U.S. cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 2,128 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the known total to 249,043, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county also added four deaths to bring the toll to 3,930. A day earlier, on Tuesday, the COVID-19 death toll was reduced by eight. Percent positivity for new cases decreased from 7.88% to 7.69%.

▪ Broward County reported 1,014 additional confirmed cases and nine new deaths. The county now has a known total of 116,428 cases and 1,720 deaths. Percent positivity for new cases increased from 6.97% to 7.74%.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 459 additional confirmed cases and six new deaths. The county now has 70,314 confirmed cases and 1,745 deaths. Percent positivity for new cases decreased from 8.03% to 7.35%.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 22 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 3,663 cases and 28 deaths. Percent positivity for new cases decreased from 13.79% to 6.28%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

One of the tools that officials rely on to determine whether the coronavirus situation is improving in the state is hospitalization data. Unlike testing, which might be limited or takes days to report results, hospitalizations can help give officials a real-time snapshot of how many people are severely ill with COVID-19.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Previously, the state was providing only the total number of hospitalizations in its statewide and county-level data. Miami-Dade was an exception, with hospitals self-reporting a number of key metrics, including hospitalizations, to the county, which has made this data public for several months.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, there were 4,558 COVID-19 patients admitted into hospitals throughout the state, according to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration dashboard. This is a big jump from what the state was reporting last month and approaching early August, when more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients were admitted into hospitals throughout the state.

Of Wednesday’s hospitalizations, 792 were in Miami-Dade, 411 in Broward, 312 in Palm Beach and two in Monroe, according to the agency.

The state has had a total of 57,210 Florida residents hospitalized for COVID-19-related complications, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

COVID-19 Testing in Florida

Testing in Florida has seen steady growth since the COVID-19 crisis began.

Testing, like hospitalizations, helps officials determine the virus’ progress and plays a role in deciding whether it is safe to lift stay-at-home orders and loosen restrictions.

Epidemiologists use the testing data to create a positivity rate. The rate helps them determine if a rise in cases is because of an increase in testing or whether there’s increased transmission of the virus in the community.

On Wednesday, Florida’s Department of Health reported the results of 109,484 people tested on Tuesday. The positivity rate of new cases (people who tested positive for the first time) increased from 7.92% to 8.62%.

This breaking news article will be updated.