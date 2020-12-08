Florida adds 7,985 coronavirus cases — and nearly 100 deaths push the toll past 19,300

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed 7,985 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 1,073,770. Also, 96 new resident deaths were announced, bringing the statewide resident toll to 19,378.

Two new non-resident deaths were also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 249.

Florida’s total case count is the third highest in the country, after California and Texas, according to the New York Times database of U.S. cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,851 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the known total to 246,915, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county’s COVID-19 death toll was also reduced by eight, bringing it to 3,926.

▪ Broward County reported 988 additional confirmed cases and no new deaths. The county now has a known total of 115,414 cases and 1,711 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 524 additional confirmed cases and eight new deaths. The county now has 69,855 confirmed cases and 1,739 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 37 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 3,641 cases and 28 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.

