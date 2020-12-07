Coronavirus
Florida adds 7,711 COVID cases, and 100-plus deaths push resident toll past 19,200
Florida’s Department of Health on Monday confirmed 7,711 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 1,065,785. Also, 105 new resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident toll to 19,282.
One new non-resident death was also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 247.
Fewer tests are usually processed during the weekend and sometimes also cause Monday to see a smaller case count. And this Monday’s single-day count is the lowest reported since last Monday, when 6,659 cases were added. Testing information was not immediately available.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Florida
▪ Miami-Dade County reported 2,014 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 21 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county has a total of 245,064 confirmed cases and 3,934 deaths.
▪ Broward County reported 792 additional confirmed cases and 10 new deaths. The county now has a known total of 114,426 cases and 1,711 deaths.
▪ Palm Beach County saw 419 additional confirmed cases and six new deaths. The county now has 69,331 confirmed cases and 1,731 deaths.
▪ Monroe County confirmed 35 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 3,604 cases and 28 deaths.
This breaking news article will be updated.
