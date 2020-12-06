Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Nearly a quarter of Florida’s new 8,436 COVID-19 cases come from Miami-Dade

Florida’s Department of Health on Sunday confirmed 8,436 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 1,058,074. Also, 93 new resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident toll to 19,177.

Four new non-resident deaths were also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 246.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 1,999 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county has a total of 243,050 confirmed cases and 3,913 deaths.

Broward County reported 905 additional confirmed cases and seven new deaths. The county now has a known total of 113,634 cases and 1,701 deaths.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Palm Beach County saw 531 additional confirmed cases and one new death. The county now has 68,912 confirmed cases and 1,725 deaths.

Monroe County confirmed 24 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 3,569 cases and 28 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.

Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service