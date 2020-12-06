Nearly a quarter of Florida’s new 8,436 COVID-19 cases come from Miami-Dade

Florida’s Department of Health on Sunday confirmed 8,436 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 1,058,074. Also, 93 new resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident toll to 19,177.

Four new non-resident deaths were also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 246.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,999 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county has a total of 243,050 confirmed cases and 3,913 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 905 additional confirmed cases and seven new deaths. The county now has a known total of 113,634 cases and 1,701 deaths.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 531 additional confirmed cases and one new death. The county now has 68,912 confirmed cases and 1,725 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 24 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 3,569 cases and 28 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.