Coronavirus
Nearly a quarter of Florida’s new 8,436 COVID-19 cases come from Miami-Dade
Florida’s Department of Health on Sunday confirmed 8,436 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 1,058,074. Also, 93 new resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident toll to 19,177.
Four new non-resident deaths were also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 246.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Florida
▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,999 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county has a total of 243,050 confirmed cases and 3,913 deaths.
▪ Broward County reported 905 additional confirmed cases and seven new deaths. The county now has a known total of 113,634 cases and 1,701 deaths.
▪ Palm Beach County saw 531 additional confirmed cases and one new death. The county now has 68,912 confirmed cases and 1,725 deaths.
▪ Monroe County confirmed 24 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 3,569 cases and 28 deaths.
This breaking news article will be updated.
