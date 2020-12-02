COVID-19 live updates: Here’s what to know in South Florida on December 2

We’re keeping track of the latest news regarding the coronavirus in South Florida and around the state. Check back for updates throughout the day.

CDC decides which groups of at-risk people will get first COVID vaccines

11:05 a.m.: The process of rationing the first doses of the coronavirus vaccines is underway as a federal advisory group recommended that when Florida and other states receive their first shipment it “should be offered to both healthcare personnel and residents of long-term care facilities.”

The guidelines were approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices as the federal government prepares to distribute the first of an estimated 20 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

South Florida hospitalizations surge again as state COVID cases top a million

11 a.m.: Nearly nine months out from when Florida confirmed its first COVID-19 case, some of the state’s largest public hospital networks are managing a late fall resurgence of the virus that has health leaders extending contracts for out-of-state nurses.

South Florida hospitals say they are cautiously optimistic they can continue to care for increasing numbers of COVID patients without scaling back non-emergency medical procedures, even as a surge that has built since early November intensifies and the state eclipses 1 million COVID-19 cases, the third-highest tally in the nation behind Texas and California.

Gloria Estefan tested positive for COVID. Miami singer has a health message

Gloria Estefan, una de las actuaciones más esperadas de este festival. Estefan Enterprises

10:20 a.m.: Gloria Estefan posted on her Instagram page a five-minute video taken inside her Miami recording studio. She told fans that she tested positive for COVID-19 in early November. She’s sharing her story now because she wants to spread the message to “wear your mask” and take care of your immune system with health lifestyle practices.

Health report: Why obesity can make COVID so difficult

10 a.m.: Arlette Perry, a professor of clinical exercise physiology in the Kinesiology and Sport Sciences Department at the University of Miami, is worried that as talks have focused on vaccines and the politicization of wearing a mask, one major health factor has been overlooked: Obesity.

Obesity — defined as a body mass index figure of 30 or greater in most people — can contribute to significantly worse outcomes from COVID-19.

“The bottom line: Americans are actually fighting two pandemics: the COVID-19 pandemic and the obesity pandemic that makes it more difficult to fight off and survive COVID,” Perry said.

