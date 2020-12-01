Florida coronavirus total passes the million mark with 8,847 new cases

Florida has now confirmed more than one million cases of COVID-19.

The state hit the milestone Tuesday when the Florida Department of Health confirmed 8,847 additional cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the state’s known total to 1,008,166.

This would make Florida the third state in the country to record one million cases since the pandemic began in March, according to the New York Times COVID-19 Database. The other two states are Texas and California.

Florida also announced 82 COVID-19 related resident deaths, bringing the resident toll to 18,679. It is still unclear if there were any new non-resident deaths. On Monday, the cumulative non-resident toll was 237.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 2,143 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county has a total of 231,761 confirmed cases and 3,839 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 801 additional confirmed cases and no new deaths. The county now has a known total of 108,325 cases and 1,664 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 564 additional confirmed cases and three new deaths. The county now has 65,936 confirmed cases and 1,697 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 11 additional cases and one new death. The county has a known total of 3,392 cases and 28 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.