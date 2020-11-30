Florida adds 6,659 coronavirus cases, pushing state closer to a million

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday confirmed 6,659 additional cases of COVID-19, pushing the state closer to the one-million mark.

Florida has a total of 999,319 confirmed cases, the third highest number of total confirmed cases in the country after Texas and California, according to the New York Times COVID-19 database.

Also, the state announced 97 resident deaths, bringing the resident toll to 18,597.

One new non-resident death was also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 237, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,962 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new death, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county has a total of 229,618 confirmed cases and 3,835 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 826 additional confirmed cases and five new deaths. The county now has a known total of 107,524 cases and 1,664 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 361 additional confirmed cases and 16 new deaths. The county now has 65,372 confirmed cases and 1,694 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 28 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 3,381 cases and 27 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.