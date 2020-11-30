Miami Herald Logo
Coronavirus

Florida adds 6,659 coronavirus cases, pushing state closer to a million

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday confirmed 6,659 additional cases of COVID-19, pushing the state closer to the one-million mark.

Florida has a total of 999,319 confirmed cases, the third highest number of total confirmed cases in the country after Texas and California, according to the New York Times COVID-19 database.

Also, the state announced 97 resident deaths, bringing the resident toll to 18,597.

One new non-resident death was also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 237, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 1,962 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new death, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county has a total of 229,618 confirmed cases and 3,835 deaths.

Broward County reported 826 additional confirmed cases and five new deaths. The county now has a known total of 107,524 cases and 1,664 deaths.

Palm Beach County saw 361 additional confirmed cases and 16 new deaths. The county now has 65,372 confirmed cases and 1,694 deaths.

Monroe County confirmed 28 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 3,381 cases and 27 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.

Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
