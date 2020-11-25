Coronavirus
Florida adds 8,376 coronavirus cases and reports nearly 100 deaths
Florida’s Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed 8,376 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 961,676. Also, 97 new resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident toll to 18,254.
Two new non-resident deaths were also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 228, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Florida
▪ Miami-Dade County reported 2,120 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county has a total of 220,414 confirmed cases and 3,792 deaths.
▪ Broward County reported 802 additional confirmed cases and eight new deaths. The county now has a known total of 103,440 cases and 1,638 deaths.
▪ Palm Beach County saw 449 additional confirmed cases and seven new deaths. The county now has 63,146 confirmed cases and 1,670 deaths.
▪ Monroe County confirmed 47 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 3,204 cases and 27 deaths.
This breaking news article will be updated.
