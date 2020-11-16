Florida reports more than 4,600 COVID cases, with more than 1,000 in Miami-Dade County

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday confirmed 4,663 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 889,864. Also, 41 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 17,559.

It is still unclear if there were any new non-resident deaths. On Sunday, the cumulative non-resident toll was 216.

Since October, Florida has seen an increase in newly confirmed cases and on Sunday, the state reported 10,105 additional cases, the most recorded in almost four months.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,010 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county has a total of 203,654 confirmed cases and 3,709 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 423 additional confirmed cases and five new deaths. The county now has a known total of 95,734 cases and 1,596 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 358 additional confirmed cases and five new deaths. The county now has 58,754 confirmed cases and 1,627 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 29 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 2,839 cases and 25 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.