Florida adds nearly 3,000 coronavirus cases and more than 60 deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed 2,883 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 741,632. Also, 64 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 15,595.

Two new non-resident deaths were also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 193, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard. Wednesday’s testing information was not immediately available.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 434 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 176,271 confirmed cases and 3,485 deaths.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ Broward County reported 265 additional confirmed cases of the disease and three new deaths. The county has a known total of 79,876 cases and three deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 161 additional confirmed cases and four new deaths. The county now has 48,337 confirmed cases and 1,465 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed eight additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 1,979 cases and 24 deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

One of the tools that officials rely on to determine whether the coronavirus situation is improving in the state is hospitalization data. Unlike testing, which might be limited or take days to report results, hospitalizations can help give officials a real-time snapshot of how many people are severely ill with COVID-19.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Previously, the state was providing only the total number of hospitalizations in its statewide and county-level data. Miami-Dade was an exception, with hospitals self-reporting a number of key metrics, including hospitalizations, to the county, which has made this data public for several months.

As of 11:46 a.m. Wednesday, there were 2,153 COVID-19 patients admitted into hospitals throughout the state, according to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration dashboard. This is a significant decrease from early August, when more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients were admitted into hospitals throughout the state.

Of Wednesday’s hospitalizations, 272 were in Miami-Dade, 172 in Broward, 116 in Palm Beach and five in Monroe counties, according to the agency.

Florida’s current hospitalization data does not always match the hospitalization data reported in Miami-Dade’s “New Normal” dashboard. Officials say this could be for a number of reasons, including the frequency of daily updates.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade hospitalizations for COVID-19 complications had a slight increase from 341 to 347, according to Miami-Dade County’s “New Normal” dashboard. According to Monday’s data, 54 people were discharged and 49 people were admitted.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade hospitalizations for COVID-19 complications had a slight increase from 341 to 347, according to Miami-Dade County’s “New Normal” dashboard. According to Monday’s data, 54 people were discharged and 49 people were admitted. Miami-Dade County "New Normal" Dashboard

The state has had a total of 46,482 Florida residents hospitalized for COVID-19-related complications, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

This article will be updated.