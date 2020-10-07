Miami Herald Logo
Coronavirus

Florida adds more than 120 COVID-19 deaths, pushing resident toll closer to 15,000

Florida’s Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed 2,582 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 722,707. Also, 137 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 14,904.

Two new non-resident deaths were also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 180, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data & Surveillance Dashboard.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 431 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 173,280 confirmed cases and 3,368 deaths.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Broward County reported 238 additional confirmed cases of the disease and 11 new deaths. The county has a known total of 78,374 cases and 1,440 deaths.

Palm Beach County saw 140 additional confirmed cases and 12 new deaths. The county now has 47,384 confirmed cases and 1,408 deaths.

Monroe County confirmed nine additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 1,895 cases and 23 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.

