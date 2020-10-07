Coronavirus
Florida adds more than 120 COVID-19 deaths, pushing resident toll closer to 15,000
Florida’s Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed 2,582 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 722,707. Also, 137 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 14,904.
Two new non-resident deaths were also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 180, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data & Surveillance Dashboard.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida
▪ Miami-Dade County reported 431 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 173,280 confirmed cases and 3,368 deaths.
▪ Broward County reported 238 additional confirmed cases of the disease and 11 new deaths. The county has a known total of 78,374 cases and 1,440 deaths.
▪ Palm Beach County saw 140 additional confirmed cases and 12 new deaths. The county now has 47,384 confirmed cases and 1,408 deaths.
▪ Monroe County confirmed nine additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 1,895 cases and 23 deaths.
