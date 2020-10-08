Florida resident death toll hits 15,000 as state adds 3,306 new coronavirus cases

Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 3,306 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 726,013. Also, 164 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 15,068.

Six new non-resident deaths were also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 186, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data & Surveillance Dashboard.

Thursday’s total of newly confirmed cases is the most Florida has reported since Sept. 19, when 3,573 cases were confirmed. Thursday’s testing data was not immediately available.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida





▪ Miami-Dade County reported 441 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 173,721 confirmed cases and 3,387 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 240 additional confirmed cases of the disease and three new deaths. The county has a known total of 78,614 cases and 1,443 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 141 additional confirmed cases and eight new deaths. The county now has 47,525 confirmed cases and 1,416 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 19 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 1,914 cases and 23 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.

