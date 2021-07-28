Spirit Airlines launching flights from South Florida to Tegucigalpa, Honduras

An arriving Spirit Airlines airplane approaches Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to land. (Paul W. Gillespie/BSMG file/TNS)

Spirit Airlines is launching nonstop flights to a new destination in November: Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

Starting Nov. 17, 2021, passengers will be able to fly on Spirit Airlines to a new airport on the outskirts of the Honduran capital city from Miami International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Spirit has been providing nonstop service between Fort Lauderdale and San Pedro Sula, Honduras, since 2007. Come November, Spirit will be the first low-cost carrier to fly from the new airport near Tegucigalpa, Palmerola International Airport.

“Our new air service to the Tegucigalpa area provides convenient nonstop travel options for both Honduras tourism and our guests looking to visit family and friends,” said Spirit’s vice president of network planning John Kirby.

The new flights will operate four times per week from Miami and daily from Fort Lauderdale and Houston.

Spirit will make its MIA debut in October. The company is the fourth low-cost carrier to announce its launch or expansion from MIA recently, following JetBlue, Frontier Airlines and Southwest Airlines.