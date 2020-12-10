Royal Caribbean passenger retests negative, ending COVID scare that cut cruise short

A passenger on Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas ship who tested positive for COVID-19 aboard the ship on Wednesday tested negative on Thursday, the Singapore ministry of health said in a statement, ending an outbreak scare that caused the company to cut the cruise short.

The 83-year-old man was a passenger on one of the company’s first cruises since it canceled passenger operations in mid-March amid COVID-19 outbreaks on multiple ships. The cruises, which began this month, are three- and four-day cruises to nowhere leaving from Singapore.

The Dec. 7 cruise was carrying 1,680 passengers. The company said all were tested for COVID-19 before departing the cruise terminal Thursday.

The company canceled the following cruise that was scheduled to depart on Thursday.