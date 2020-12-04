Cruises keep getting canceled due to the pandemic. Here’s the latest update

Cruises in the U.S. remain canceled through 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As cruise companies work with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to strengthen health and safety protocols in hopes of resuming passenger operations soon, they continue to cancel upcoming cruises. The CDC currently has a Level 4 travel warning in place for cruises — its highest level.

Here are the latest cancellations for each company:

Carnival Corporation

Carnival Cruise Line sailings remain canceled through Feb. 18, 2021.

Princess Cruises and Holland America Line canceled all cruises through March 31, 2021, and all cruises longer than seven days from U.S. ports through Nov. 1, 2021.

Seabourn canceled all cruises eight days and longer that call on a U.S. port and depart between Jan. 1 and Nov. 1, 2021.

Costa Cruises canceled all cruises for North American guests through Dec. 18, 2020.

AIDA Cruises canceled all cruises through Dec. 19, 2020.

P&O Cruises canceled all cruises until April 2021.

P&O Cruises Australia canceled all cruises until March 4, 2021.

Cunard canceled all cruises until March 25, 2021.

Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean International canceled most cruises through at least Feb. 28, 2021 with the exception of Spectrum of the Seas cruises in China, which are canceled through Jan. 20, 2021, and Quantum of the Seas cruises in Singapore, which have already resumed.

Celebrity Cruises canceled all cruises through Feb. 28, 2021.

Silversea Cruises canceled all cruises through April 1, 2021, with the exception of a Feb. 6, 2021 cruise on Silver Origin.

Azamara canceled all cruises through March 20, 2021.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Norwegian Cruise Line canceled all cruises through Feb. 28, 2021.

Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises canceled all cruises through March 31, 2021.

MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises canceled U.S. cruises through Feb. 28, 2021. Two of its ships will resume cruises in Italy for Italian passengers in January 2021.

Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line canceled all cruises through Feb. 28, 2021.