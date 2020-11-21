Three Carnival Corp. cruise lines will cancel sailings until 2021

Three Carnival Corp. cruise lines will extend their sailing cancellations until 2021, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surges out of control, with more than 185,000 U.S. cases reported Friday.

On Friday, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn all said their voyages will be canceled until 2021. Holland America Line and Princess Cruises will extend their pauses for all departures through March 31, 2021.

Both cruise lines will also cancel certain voyages. Seabourn announced it will cancel a series of 2021 voyages for two of its ships.

Holland America Line cruises of eight days or more that stop at a U.S. port through Nov. 1, 2021, will be canceled along with select longer voyages in Asia, Australia/New Zealand and South America through mid-April 2021.

Some departures may be rescheduled to 2022.

Business newsletter Keep up with local business news and small business advice. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For Princess Cruises, all cruises longer than seven days sailing in and out of U.S. ports through Nov. 1, 2021, will be canceled. Additionally, the cruise line will extend its pause for cruises departing in and out of Japan through June 25, 2021.

Seabourn Odyssey will cancel voyages from Jan. 16, 2021, to Nov. 5, 2021. Seabourn Quest voyages longer than seven days and stopping at a U.S. port are canceled from July 22, 2021, to Nov. 6, 2021.

As for other cruise-line cancellations, Carnival Cruise Line canceled U.S. cruises through the end of January 2021. It also canceled cruises from Baltimore, Charleston, Jacksonville, Long Beach, Mobile, New Orleans and San Diego through Feb. 28 and from Tampa through March 26.

The CDC’s 40-page conditional sail order issued Oct. 30 requires a phased approach to restarting cruises. Companies must first demonstrate they can successfully protect crew members from COVID-19, then conduct simulated cruises with volunteer passengers, then obtain a “Conditional Sailing Certificate” from the CDC.