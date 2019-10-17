Cheaper travel to Europe from U.S., Caribbean and South America, say new airline partners

Creative Commons

Norwegian Air and JetBlue tout convenience and price, especially for travelers through Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, New York’s JFK Airport and Boston Logan, as the main benefits of a new union announced Thursday.

The partnership, scheduled to begin for booking early in 2020 and for travel next summer, will allow a combination of a JetBlue domestic or international flight and a Norwegian international flight to be treated as if the entire trip were on one airline. Fliers can book the whole trip on either company’s website and check luggage through to the final destination.

JetBlue flies out of 60 U.S. cities; Colombia, Ecuador and Peru in South America; the Bahamas, Haiti, Cuba, Mexico and the Dominican Republic among its many Caribbean and Central America gates. Norwegian flies 20 nonstop routes out of the three U.S. airports mentioned above.

“JetBlue is the largest airline at several of our key gateways in the United States, specifically New York JFK, Boston and Fort Lauderdale, and this partnership will create a plethora of new route connections for customers on both sides of the Atlantic,” Norwegian’s CFO and acting CEO Geir Karlsen said. “The partnership will provide travelers throughout the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America with more affordable fares to Europe and vice versa.”

