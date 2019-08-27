Tourism & Cruises
Trump calls talk of bedbugs at his Doral resort ‘a false and nasty rumor.’ Inspections say...
Keeping bed bugs from spreading in your home
The news that President Donald Trump might hold the 2020 G7 summit at Trump National Doral sparked a worldwide Googling party that turned up stories on a 2016 lawsuit alleging bedbugs at the Northwest Miami-Dade resort.
And that, in turn, sparked a Twitter retort from the President of the United States.
The resort settled the lawsuit.
President Trump passes this fact check, at least as far as bedbugs.
These are the four Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation inspections listed for the lodging parts of the Trump National Doral hotel, 4400 NW 87th Ave. in Doral.
May 29, 2019 — No violations were observed.
March 12, 2018 — One High Priority violation: Balcony Inspection certificate expired on May 22, 2017.
Feb. 8, 2017 — Two Basic violations: “faucet leaking/constantly dripping in the boiler room” and “Light fixture (attached to building) not functioning. Room Spa 31”
Aug. 30, 2016 — No violations were observed.
Comments