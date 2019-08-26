Trump says his Doral resort may host next year’s G7 summit

Trump reports income from his South Florida resorts President Donald Trump reported income of $76 million from the Trump National Doral property in 2018, up from $75 million in 2017. The Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, earned the president $22.7 million in 2018, a drop of 10 percent from 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK President Donald Trump reported income of $76 million from the Trump National Doral property in 2018, up from $75 million in 2017. The Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, earned the president $22.7 million in 2018, a drop of 10 percent from 2017.

Greater Miami is likely to host next year’s G7 summit of world leaders — and President Donald Trump now says his own Doral resort is a good bet to be the home site.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday from France, which is hosting the ongoing Group of 7 gathering, Trump acknowledged for the first time that he may select his flagship property for the annual gathering of the world’s most powerful people.

“They love the location of the hotel,” Trump said during a sit-down with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The U.S. is scheduled to host the summit in 2020. Trump described Trump National Doral Miami as a “strong contender,” according to an early morning dispatch from a White House pool reporter covering the summit.

Trump attributed the interest in his own resort — known for weeks to be under consideration — to its proximity to Miami International Airport.

“We haven’t found anything that’s even close to competing with it,” he said. “Really, you can be there in a matter of minutes after you land.”

Hosting the G7 Summit — consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States — could be a boon to the struggling resort, which has long been among Trump’s most profitable assets. Hosting dignitaries at Mar-a-Lago has already proven profitable for the president’s winter White House, and could help boost Trump’s Doral property, which has seen its membership and income slip since Trump became president.

But doing so would also likely ramp up claims that Trump is profiting from the presidency in violation of the so-called Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution. Trump is already facing lawsuits over similar allegations, primarily about his hotel in Washington, D.C., and allegations from House Democrats, who have launched a series of investigations into the president’s administration.

Miami Herald reporters Sarah Blaskey and Taylor Dolven contributed to this report.