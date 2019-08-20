JetBlue opens new office in Dania Beach to focus on vacation packages

JetBlue opens new office in Dania Beach on Aug. 20 to focus on vacation packages. In this March 16, 2017, file photo, Jet Blue airplanes stand on the tarmac at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. AP

JetBlue airlines opened a new office in Dania Beach Tuesday for its subsidiary JetBlue Travel Products that focuses on selling vacation packages.

JetBlue Travel Products was previously based in New York, where the airline is headquartered. The new 22,000 square foot office is located in the Design Center of Americas building. Seventy employees, about half from South Florida, will work there, said a spokesperson for the company.

The subsidiary currently offers vacation packages, travel insurance, cruises, and car rentals.

“From our new home in Fort Lauderdale, we have a chance to shake up the travel and vacations space – much like JetBlue has been doing in the airline industry for nearly 20 years – with innovative and customer-service focused ideas that will make traveling much better than it is today,” said Andres Barry, president, JetBlue Travel Products.

Broward County has long been a mini-hub for the New York airline, now the busiest at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, closely followed by Miramar-based Spirit Airlines.