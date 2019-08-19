Cuban stowaway who arrived in Miami in cargo area of a plane gets support in social media

Stowaway found on flight from Havana to Miami A man was allegedly found hidden in the baggage area on a flight arriving to Miami International Airport from Havana Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man was allegedly found hidden in the baggage area on a flight arriving to Miami International Airport from Havana

More than 25,000 people have asked the U.S. government on social media to allow a young Cuban stowaway who arrived in Miami on Thursday in the cargo area of an airplane to stay.

“I risked my life. I hope they let me stay... If they deport me, I will be tortured... I came here because it is a country of human rights, ” Yunier García Duarte told Telemundo 51.

Garcia said the trip was very difficult and he could barely breathe in the cargo hold of the plane. The stowaway worked carrying luggage at the José Martí Airport in Havana. El Nuevo Herald was able to confirm that Cuba’s Interior Ministry is investigatimg how Garcia was able to leave.

Miami immigration attorney Wilfredo Allen is representing Garcia, who told authorities he feared he would be deported to the island.

“I spoke with García Duarte’s family on Friday and Saturday. I also spoke with him that same weekend. I have agreed to be his lawyer and I am hopeful that my client will be able to win this case of political asylum,”Allen told the el Nuevo Herald.

“The first thing we are going to do is ask for an interview to demonstrate“ credible fear of persecution ”as quickly as possible. After that interview has passed, we will request parole,”added Allen, who said he is preparing a a case for political asylum.

The 26-year-old has been transferred to the Krome Detention Center.

Garcia has had massive support in social networks and from prominent Cuban Americans.

A campaign on the Change.org platform has gathered more than 25,000 signatures in just 72 hours asking the US government to give Garcia political asylum.

“Those of us who know the sad Cuban reality know that if they deport him, he will be directly sent to serve a long sentence in the dungeons of the Castro dictatorship. Therefore, I join the call to immigration authorities that he be granted a parole,” Cuban exile singer Willy Chirino posted on Facebook.

Juan Antonio Blanco, director of the Foundation for Human Rights in Cuba, also expressed his support for the young stowaway.

“He is a young man who comes from Cuba. In a democratic system like ours we should have the right to be heard, ” he said.

Garcia’s family in Cuba says his departure caught them by surprise.

“He had not told us anything.... I think it was a last minute decision, ”said Yudeysi García, Yunier’s sister, from Havana.

More than a dozen Cubans have escaped the island as stowaways in airplanes, although most have died in the attempt. The official Cuban press has not mentioned Garcia’s trip.