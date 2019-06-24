Five Carnival Cruise Line passengers hospitalized after tour bus crash in the Bahamas

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

Four people injured in a Carnival Cruise Line Bahamas shore excursion single bus crash were airlifted to hospitals in Nassau and Fort Lauderdale, the cruise line said Monday night.

An email from Carnival also said one of the injured went to Nassau and three went to Fort Lauderdale, which also admitted an accompanying relative of one of the three patients.

The bus crashed Monday morning near Rock Sound, Eleuthera with 32 passengers from the Carnival Ecstasy, which left Jacksonville Saturday for a five-day cruise. Carnival said 28 passengers were cleared to return to the ship after being checked out at a local clinic. The ship left Princess Cays as scheduled Monday evening.

“No other vehicles were involved and the cause of the accident is being investigated,” the email stated. “In the meantime, the Cathedral Cove, Ocean Hole, and Rock Sound Island Tour, along with all excursions by this tour operator, have been suspended.”

