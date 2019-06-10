Carnival’s stand up comedy web series looks to find next great comic for its clubs at sea

A new show from Carnival Cruise Line called “Island Hoppers,” debuting on Thrillist social media sites June 1, will reveal the company’s next comedian to perform at comedy clubs across its fleet. The seven-part show was filmed aboard Carnival Horizon, the cruise line’s 4,000-passenger ship currently based in Miami. Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Line

Want to find out who will be Carnival Cruise Line’s next comedy star on its 26-ship fleet? You’ll have to tune in to the social media accounts for the food and travel online publican Thrillist come June 11.

Actor James Van Der Beek hosts the new seven-episode show called “Island Hoppers” airing on Thrillist’s Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter channels in which three up-and-coming comedians compete for the top spot to perform at Carnival’s onboard comedy clubs.

“Entertaining 5 million guests across 26 ships is not an easy job. We’re always looking for top talent to add to our roster, so finding the perfect comedian is quite the task,” said Chris Nelson, Carnival’s vice president of entertainment.

The show was filmed aboard Carnival Horizon, the cruise line’s 4,000-passenger ship currently based in Miami.