Carnival Cruise ship rescued several people at sea, reports say

The Carnival Horizon cruise ship rescued several passengers Friday during the last leg of its eight-day trip. Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Line

A Carnival Cruise line ship rescued seven fisherman Friday, according to reports.

Carnival Horizon was alerted to a small boat needing assistance, according to a Carnival statement.

Following the direction of the U.S. Coast Guard, the ship diverted course and participated in a search and rescue mission, bringing several passengers from the craft on board, the statement said.

Local 10 reported that those rescued were seven Haitian fisherman who had been stuck at sea for two days.

The passengers were given food, water and medical treatment, Carnival said. There was no expected delay in the ship’s Sunday arrival at its home port of Miami.

Carnival Horizon was on the last leg of an eight-day cruise that left June 1.



