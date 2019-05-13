Downtown Miami office will process passports on Saturday, May 18, no appointments needed

From 9:00a.m. to 2:00p.m. Saturday May 18th the Miami Passport Agency located at 1501 Biscayne Boulevard, Suite 210 will process passports with no appointments required. Candace West/Miami Herald staff

If you’ve been putting off getting a new passport, or are a first time international traveler, you may want to take advantage of the U.S. Department of State’s “Passport Day” happening Saturday, May 18, in downtown Miami.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Miami Passport Agency will process passports with no appointments required. Travelers can opt for routine passport service, which takes four to six weeks, or expedited service of half the wait for a $60 extra fee.

The address is at 1501 Biscayne Boulevard, Suite 210.

Check with the U.S. Department of State’s travel.state.gov website or call the National Passport Information Center at 1-877-487-2778 for information about required forms, documents and fees. Information is available in Spanish and English.

Parking is available for a fee in The Omni Center building.