Tourism & Cruises
New direct flights to Oklahoma, Arkansas and South Carolina coming to MIA
If Oklahoma City; Charleston, South Carolina; or Northwest Arkansas are on your travel hit list or business commute, you’ll be able to fly there directly from Miami International Airport starting in December.
American Airlines announced the new nonstop flights to all three destinations Thursday. The flights are MIA’s first to each city, and the first to the states of Oklahoma and Arkansas.
The flights will begin on Dec. 18 and operate daily, year-round.
Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport is the closest airport to Bentonville, Arkansas, where Walmart is headquartered.
In March American Airlines announced that the company was halting service to Venezuela indefinitely citing the ongoing political crisis there. The airline is experiencing an aircraft shortage after the U.S. government grounded the Boeing Max planes in March, which American operated on a number of routes out of MIA.
