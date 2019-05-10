New direct flights to Oklahoma, Arkansas and South Carolina coming to MIA

American Airlines announced new nonstop flights to Oklahoma City, Charleston, South Carolina and Northwest Arkansas from Miami International Airport will start in December 2019. Getty Images

If Oklahoma City; Charleston, South Carolina; or Northwest Arkansas are on your travel hit list or business commute, you’ll be able to fly there directly from Miami International Airport starting in December.

American Airlines announced the new nonstop flights to all three destinations Thursday. The flights are MIA’s first to each city, and the first to the states of Oklahoma and Arkansas.

The flights will begin on Dec. 18 and operate daily, year-round.

Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport is the closest airport to Bentonville, Arkansas, where Walmart is headquartered.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

In March American Airlines announced that the company was halting service to Venezuela indefinitely citing the ongoing political crisis there. The airline is experiencing an aircraft shortage after the U.S. government grounded the Boeing Max planes in March, which American operated on a number of routes out of MIA.