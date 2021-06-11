Technology

Last chance to enter competition for Black-led startups

The Miami Herald is partnering with Endeavor Miami, the local outpost of the global startup organization, and Microsoft for Startups to present the inaugural pitch competition for early-stage companies led by Black founders. The deadline — June 11 — is upon us.

The competition is open to Florida-based companies that range from pre-revenue to $200,000 led by Black entrepreneurs. The live final competition on June 30. All industries are welcome.

Companies will compete for compete for non-dilutive cash prizes, specified Microsoft for Startups benefits, and a spot in one of Endeavor’s Growth Programs once they meet necessary criteria.

For more information and to apply, log onto endeavorpitchcompetition.splashthat.com

  Comments  

Business

Yellowstone National Park unveils automated electric cars

June 11, 2021 5:43 AM

Business

Energy Secretary says US wants ‘responsible’ lithium mining

June 11, 2021 5:42 AM

Business

Louisiana lawmakers OK sports betting rules, send to Edwards

June 11, 2021 5:41 AM

News

Hydrogen fuel company sets $84M plant for southeast Georgia

June 11, 2021 5:41 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service