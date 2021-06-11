Last chance to enter competition for Black-led startups

The Miami Herald is partnering with Endeavor Miami, the local outpost of the global startup organization, and Microsoft for Startups to present the inaugural pitch competition for early-stage companies led by Black founders. The deadline — June 11 — is upon us.

The competition is open to Florida-based companies that range from pre-revenue to $200,000 led by Black entrepreneurs. The live final competition on June 30. All industries are welcome.

Companies will compete for compete for non-dilutive cash prizes, specified Microsoft for Startups benefits, and a spot in one of Endeavor’s Growth Programs once they meet necessary criteria.

For more information and to apply, log onto endeavorpitchcompetition.splashthat.com