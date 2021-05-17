New competition for Black-led startups offers opportunity — for them and industry

Investments from tech companies and the buzz of South Florida’s growing startup ecosystem could have Miami poised to be a leader in the industry. In the minds of some, this growing tech industry brings with it big opportunities with capital and jobs. It is, after all, hard to deny the innovation and change that cutting-edge technology makes possible.

But this advancement of innovation is also a reminder of what should be an ongoing concern in our midst. Despite all the positives and accelerating growth, there is a lingering dark, and in some cases blind, spot in the technology world: the industry’s lack of diversity.

Black representation in the tech industry is particularly poor. This is not a new concern, yet it’s still a growing one. It is critical that this be a focus in the so-called boom. Hoping it gets better is not good enough. People of color must have access to the economic opportunities the tech industry offers.

It starts with attitude. This has to be the concern of everyone — not just a few. Why? It’s simple: the industry cannot expect to have sustainable success without including all voices at the table.

That’s why the Miami Herald is honored to partner with Endeavor Miami, the local outpost of the global startup organization, and Microsoft for Startups to present the inaugural pitch competition for early-stage companies led by Black founders.

The competition is open to Florida-based companies that range from pre-revenue to $200,000 led by Black entrepreneurs. Submissions will be accepted from May 17-June 11, with the live final competiition on June 30. All industries are welcome.

Companies will compete for compete for non-dilutive cash prizes, specified Microsoft for Startups benefits, and a spot in one of Endeavor’s Growth Programs once they meet necessary criteria.

For more information and to apply, log onto endeavorpitchcompetition.splashthat.com